* Nikkei, Topix both fall 0.8 pct in morning session * Mitsubishi Corp sags after cutting profit forecast * Index heavyweight Fanuc falls after JPMorgan downgrade * Sharp jumps on report of boost in IGZO display output By Dominic Lau TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average retreated on Monday from a three-week high following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's Corp added to a disappointing earnings season. A hefty operating profit guidance cut from trading company Mitsubishi Corp, down 2.7 percent and the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover, also prompted investors to lock in gains from last week, when the Nikkei climbed 5.5 percent to log its best weekly rise in nearly a year. But Sharp Corp surged 8.7 percent after media reported the display maker was raising production capacity for its high-definition power-saving IGZO screens it hopes to sell to makers of ultrabook computers. It was the third-most traded stock. By the midday break, the Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 8,929.54, coming off its day's low of 8,867.79 and holding above its 25-day moving average at 8,882.59 but was set to end a five-day winning streak. "The Nikkei is likely to be boxed in a range of 8,500 to 9,000," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas. Maruyama said last week's gain could not be sustained because the short-selling ratio was about 24 percent on a five-day moving average, below the 28 to 30 percent when short covering tends to emerge, while long-only investors remained sidelined. "The rebound from short-covering is limited," he said. Komatsu Ltd shed 3.3 percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 2.9 percent after U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc said its worldwide dealers' sales of heavy equipment in the three months through September slowed to 6 percent from 13 percent for the June-through-August period. Investors also took their cues from a weaker earnings estimates from chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology and punished their Japanese peers. Tokyo Electron Ltd, Shinko Electric Industries Co Ltd, Ibiden Co Ltd, Advantest Corp and Renesas Electronics Corp were down between 1.7 and 2.4 percent. Apart from Mitsubishi Corp, metal-processing machine maker Amada Co Ltd also lowered its operating profit forecast. The stock sagged 4.1 percent. Although it is still early in the earnings season, 86 percent of the seven Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly results missed market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent missing analyst forecasts in the previous quarter. "Everybody is expecting crap earnings out of Japan," a senior dealer at a foreign bank said, adding that volume was relatively thin and he would not read too much into Monday's weakness as a sign of direction for the market this week. However, Japan's exports tumbled more than expected in the year to September, while manufacturers' mood hits its lowest since early 2010 in a sign a row with China is further hurting the export-reliant economy grappling with the global slowdown. The broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 748.46 in relatively light trade, with volume at 44 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 days. Index heavyweight Fanuc Corp sagged 3.2 percent to 12,870 yen after JPMorgan downgraded the industrial robot maker to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and slashed its price target by 23 percent to 11,500 yen. The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.6 percent this year, lagging behind a 14 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 12.1 percent rise in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.