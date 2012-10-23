TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a four-week high early on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen softened on mounting expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week. The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,070.64, breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,050.34 and well positioned for a seventh straight session of gains as the yen fell to a three-month low of 80.02 to the dollar. The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to 757.16.