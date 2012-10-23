TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to mark its seventh straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since July 2011, after an increasingly soft yen continued to fuel gains by exporters. The Nikkei added 3.5 points to 9,014.25, while the broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 749.37 as investors began to take profits after a steep rally.