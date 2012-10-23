UPDATE 1-Bayer expects stagnant earnings at agriculture unit
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to mark its seventh straight day of gains, its longest winning streak since July 2011, after an increasingly soft yen continued to fuel gains by exporters. The Nikkei added 3.5 points to 9,014.25, while the broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 749.37 as investors began to take profits after a steep rally.
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.