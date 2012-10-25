BRIEF-Akebia to pay Janssen to access come intellectual property
* Will pay Janssen $1.0 million in cash to access their collection of hundreds of HIF-targeted compounds, associated intellectual property
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Thursday's open as investors weighed up profit forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd and others as the earnings season gets under way, although expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan provided support. The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,941.85, while the broader Topix lost 0.1 percent to 742.82.
* Will pay Janssen $1.0 million in cash to access their collection of hundreds of HIF-targeted compounds, associated intellectual property
* Pluristem reports second quarter fiscal 2017 highlights & provides calendar 2017 outlook
* Noble Midstream Partners announces pipeline joint venture expanding Delaware basin footprint