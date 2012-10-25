TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a four-week closing high on Thursday, lifted by exporters as the yen fell on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan would further ease monetary policy next week. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,055.20, breaking above its 5-day moving average at 9,007.43. The broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to 751.42.