TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1 percent to a two-week closing low on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset buying and lending programme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion), largely as expected. The Nikkei closed down 87.36 points at 8,841.98 after trading 0.4 percent higher on the day before the BOJ announcement, which came shortly before the market close. Tuesday's fall took the index below its 25-day moving average at 8,843.70. "I think it was in line with expectations, the market's reaction suggests it didn't exceed expectations, particularly because people spent the day pushing the index higher," said Hideyuki Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities. The broader Topix lost 0.9 percent to 733.46.