TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing data helped construction makers and shippers, offsetting weakness in Panasonic Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,946.87, and the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 743.32. Panasonic tumbled by nearly a fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight year.