BRIEF-Luminex Corp announces cash dividend of $0.06
* Luminex corp - board of directors intends for company to pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 to holders of its common stock, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing data helped construction makers and shippers, offsetting weakness in Panasonic Corp. The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,946.87, and the broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 743.32. Panasonic tumbled by nearly a fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight year.
Feb 21 Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the company took an impairment charge of $974 million.
* Gwg holdings announces retirement of board chairman paul siegert, election of new director mark schwarzmann