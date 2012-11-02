* Sony up after posting small Q2 profit, keeps annual
guidance
* Sharp almost doubles net loss forecast, stock falls
* Weak yen boosts exporters
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a one-week high on Friday as upbeat U.S. consumer
confidence and private-sector jobs data lifted sentiment ahead
of U.S. non-farm payroll figures later in the day.
The news lifted the dollar against the yen, which was quoted
at 80.26 yen to the dollar, boosting the appeal of Japanese
exporters. Among them, Honda Motor Co climbed 2.7
percent and Nissan Motor Co gained 1.8 percent.
Gains in Sony Corp, after it posted a small
operating profit in the second quarter and kept its full-year
profit guidance, also lent strength to the market.
The Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to 9,052.88, trading
above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week, but faced
resistance at its 200-day moving average of 9,070.57.
"The Japanese yen is getting softer and softer ... There is
a tug-of-war between the uncertain macro outlook and corporate
earnings and the weaker yen," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
manager at Bayview Asset Management.
"I don't expect a big correction for the time being but the
upside completely depends on the Japanese yen," Sakuma said,
adding he expected the Nikkei to trade between 8,500 and 9,200
for a while yet.
Sony rose 3.3 percent and was the third-most traded stock on
the main board by turnover.
But Sharp Corp suffered a 2.4 percent loss after
the struggling TV maker warned it might not be able to survive
on its own as it almost doubled its full-year net loss forecast
to $5.6 billion.
Japanese electronics makers, which dominated the industry in
the 1980s and 1990s, have been losing their competitive edge to
rivals like Apple Inc and South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
Panasonic Corp, another consumer electronics maker,
eased 1.2 percent, extending the previous session's 19.5 percent
slide after it forecast a $9.6 billion net loss for the business
year, nearly matching last year's record net loss. It was the
most traded stock.
WEAK QUARTERLY EARNINGS
Quarterly company earnings have been weak so far amid
spluttering global growth, with 59 percent of the 90 Nikkei
companies that have reported quarterly earnings undershooting
market expectations, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
That compared with 54 percent in the previous quarter.
Many companies have also cut their annual earnings guidance.
Among them were Nikon Corp and printed circuit boards
maker Ibiden Co Ltd. Nikon lost 5.7 percent and Ibiden
slumped 8.4 percent to a nine-year low.
The broader Topix index rose 1.1 percent to 751.74
after data from payroll processor ADP showed U.S. companies
added 158,000 jobs in October -- the fastest pace in eight
months -- and U.S. consumer confidence jumped last month to its
highest in more than four years.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 125,000 jobs were
created in the United States last month compared with 114,000
jobs created in September, while the unemployment rate is seen
at 7.9 percent versus 7.8 percent in September.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 7.1 percent this year, trailing a
13.5 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and an 11.9 percent
gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.
Still, Japanese equities are more expensive than their
European peers, with a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 11.6 versus STOXX Europe 600's 10.9, according to Thomson
Reuters Datastream. The S&P 500 carries a 12-month forward P/E
of 12.6.