TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a one-week high on Friday as global cyclical shares like carmakers rose on improved U.S. economic data. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 9,051.22, ending above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week. The broader Topix index also added 1.2 percent to 752.09.