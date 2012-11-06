BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.32/shr
* Acco Brands Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results
TOKYO, Nov 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Tuesday as investors avoided taking big positions ahead of the U.S. election outcome, but a weak yen is likely to limit losses by offering support to stocks of exporters. The Nikkei was down 0.3 percent at 8,979.83, while the broader Topix was 0.5 percent lower at 744.15.
* Acco Brands Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Wednesday:
* Diamondrock Hospitality Company reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results