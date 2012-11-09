* Nikkei stays below major support lines
* Nikkei may hit 8,500 before it picks up - analyst
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1
percent on Friday, extending declines into a fifth day on
investor caution about U.S. fiscal woes and discouraging
developments in Europe that have sent the yen climbing against
the dollar and the euro.
The re-emergence of macro-economic concerns comes amid a
weak quarterly earnings season that has seen many companies cut
their annual guidance.
"Investors were overly optimistic that they had thought that
the market would price in the U.S. election result and would buy
Japanese stocks whose valuations are cheap," said Masatoshi
Sato, a senior strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.
"It's too early to price in all the negative factors. The
market may not pick up unless the index hits bottom around a
psychological support level of 8,500."
Key concerns for investors include the U.S. fiscal cliff -
$600 billion in spending cuts and tax increases due to take
effect early next year, as well as few signs of progress in
Europe's debt crisis.
The euro is trading near one-month lows against the yen,
under pressure after ECB President Mario Draghi said the euro
zone economy showed little sign of recovering before the
year-end despite easing financial market conditions.
In early trade, the Nikkei dropped 1.1 percent to
8,739.06. It is trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,862
99 and its 13-week moving average at 8,874.40.
The broader Topix index fell 1 percent to 728.23.
"The index has breached major support lines and there are
worries that exporters may not meet their full-year targets even
after they reduced their outlooks," said Hiroichi Nishi, general
manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.
"But the volume of selling may not be that big today ahead
of the weekend," he added
Carmakers and electronics makers led losses, with Toyota
Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co, Toshiba Corp
and Nikon Corp declining between 1.6 percent
to 1.8 percent.
Nexon Co Ltd slumped 9.7 percent to a record low
of 827 yen after the online game provider cut its full-year
operating profit forecast for the year ending December.
Tsumura & Co surged 8.1 percent to a 28-month high
after the manufacturer of Chinese medicine raised its full-year
operating profit forecast and annual dividend estimate, citing
better sales.