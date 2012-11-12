BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
TOKYO Nov 12 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for a sixth straight day and hit a four-week closing low on Monday, hurt by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes that threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession.
The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,676.44, and the broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 722.58.
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: