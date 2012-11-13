Paramount CEO Brad Grey to step down
Feb 22 Brad Grey will step down as the chairman and chief executive officer of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures film studio, the company said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell for a seventh straight session on Tuesday, taking the index to a new four-week closing low, on fears that the U.S. fiscal problem may tip the world's largest economy into recession. Adding to the concern, the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund were at odds over a longer-term plan to reduce Greece's debt, preventing disbursement of immediate aid to Athens. The Nikkei ended 0.2 percent lower at 8,661.05 and was down 4.3 percent during its longest daily losing streak since April. The broader Topix index was flat at 722.56.
Feb 22 Brad Grey will step down as the chairman and chief executive officer of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures film studio, the company said on Wednesday.
* Viacom announces leadership transition at Paramount Pictures
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop U.S. manufacturing from disappearing overseas, is seeking job-creation advice from at least six companies that are laying off thousands of workers as they shift production abroad.