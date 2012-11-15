BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei rose in early trade on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, offsetting concerns about the prospect of protracted negotiations to resolve fiscal gridlock in the United States. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,697.21, while the broader Topix also added 0.4 percent to 725.24.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.