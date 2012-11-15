BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Nov 15 The Nikkei average closed at a one-week high on Thursday on high volume after Japan's main opposition leader Shinzo Abe said he wanted the Bank of Japan to adopt interest rates of zero or below zero to enhance lending, offsetting weakness in Sony Corp which tumbled on a fundraising plan.
The Nikkei gained 1.9 percent to 8,829.72, hitting a one-week high. The broader Topix index climbed 2.1 percent to 737.51.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.