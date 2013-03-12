* Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal jump, to cut capacity
* BNP Paribas advises buying regional bank shares
* Analysts see small pullback coming up
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, March 12 The Nikkei share average rose on
Tuesday to a fresh 4-1/2 year high, as a softer yen and
expectations of monetary easing drove up banks like Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group and as overlooked electronics firms such as
Panasonic attracted buying.
But the benchmark's advance was timid with signs of
overheating beginning to emerge as it headed for its ninth
straight day of gains, the longest winning streak since July
2009.
"I think the market's got a strong base but the Nikkei's
divergence from its 25-day moving average may signal a small
pullback coming up," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.
The Nikkei was 7.3 percent above its 25-day moving average
after rising for eight consecutive days, its longest daily
winning streak since July 2009, when it rose for nine days
straight.
The Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 12,391.84 in the morning
session on Tuesday, its highest level since early September
2008. The broader Topix edged up 0.4 percent to 1,044.39.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp jumped 6 percent
after the company said it would halt a blast furnace at a major
steel mill in a bid to cut costs and resolve overcapacity. The
share rise helped the steel subindex become the top
sectoral gainer, gaining 3.1 percent.
Japan Tobacco was in focus after the government,
which owns a 50 percent stake in the cigarette maker, cut the
price of its share offer by 2 percent from Monday's close. The
stock fell 0.5 percent.
Exporters were buoyed by a weaker yen, which slumped to a
new 3-1/2 year low in early Asian trade on media reports that
the Bank of Japan might deliver new stimulus measures sooner
than expected. Nissan Motor Co led major automakers
with a gain of 2.1 percent.
Analysts said the spotlight on exporters, financials and
real estate companies may become more diffuse as the Nikkei's
rally consolidates.
"Global funds, which have not yet wholeheartedly joined the
rally, tend to think of the bigger picture: they hear
'Abenomics' and they think of pricey real estate," said
Tachibana Securities' Hirano.
"But there are a lot of retail investors going after
high-yield, lesser-known names that aren't in the Nikkei."
YEN WEAKNESS
Some analysts said the Nikkei was not necessarily due for a
major correction because the yen's weakness would help boost
earnings for Japanese exporters.
"Although the equity rally appears to be faltering, the yen
is still weakening. Also there are mounting expectations for the
U.S. economy to recover," said Yoshihiko Tabei, general manager
of capital markets research at Kazaka Securities.
"Judging by domestic companies' expected revenues, I don't
think current stock prices are overvalued," he said.
BNP Paribas recommended investors buy banks that have
underperformed in the rally, such as regional lenders, as well
as Nikkei dividend futures to take advantage of current rally.
Top banks Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc gained between 0.2 and 1.1 percent on Tuesday
morning and were three of the top four most-traded stocks on the
main board.
By contrast, regional banks lagged. Tsukuba Bank Ltd
lost 2.1 percent, Bank of Iwate dropped 1
percent and Hokuetsu Bank fell 1.3 percent.
"Of course, banks are the obvious bet at the moment, but
there are a lot of other interesting stocks," said Takashi Oba,
senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
"There are a lot of investors just waiting for dips to swoop
in. Canon and Panasonic are zooming up today after being left
behind in the rally. Kyocera is getting a lot of play too."
Panasonic Corp shot up 7.2 percent after putting on
just 0.8 percent between February 15 and Monday, trailing the
Nikkei's gain of 10.5 percent in the same period. Canon Inc
advanced 3.1 percent and Kyocera Corp jumped
5.3 percent.