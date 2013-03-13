TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell at the open on Wednesday as investors took profits on recent gains in exporter stocks after the yen rose off a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar, but losses were limited by expectations of easier monetary policy. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 12,260.91, while the broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,031.27.