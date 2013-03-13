BRIEF-RPM International reports offering of $400 mln of 3.750% notes due 2027
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average fell at the open on Wednesday as investors took profits on recent gains in exporter stocks after the yen rose off a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar, but losses were limited by expectations of easier monetary policy. The Nikkei dropped 0.4 percent to 12,260.91, while the broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,031.27.
* RPM announces offering of $400 million of 3.750% notes due 2027 and add-on offering of $50 million of 5.250% notes due 2045
* Heatherdale closes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Comstock Mining announces 2016 year end results and business update conference call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: