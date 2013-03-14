UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Thursday following two straight days of losses, led by some exporters and other consumer stocks. The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 12,322.11 after hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 1,036.18.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.