UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.2 percent on Thursday after two days of losses as real estate companies rebounded ahead of the confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament. The benchmark Nikkei finished 141.53 points higher at 12,381.19. The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 1,038.17.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.