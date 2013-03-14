* Nikkei gains 1.2 pct, Topix up 0.7 pct
* Parliament seen confirming BOJ leadership nominees Friday
* Foreign investors bought $12 bln of Japan stocks last week
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average climbed
1.2 percent on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as
real estate companies rebounded ahead of the expected
confirmation of a new leadership team for the Bank of Japan.
Japan's lower house approved Haruhiko Kuroda as the next
governor of the Bank of Japan and Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso
to serve as the BOJ's two deputy governors on Thursday. They are
expected to be endorsed by the upper house on Friday.
The new team is expected to take bolder policy measures to
boost the ailing economy.
The Nikkei spurted in the last 30 minutes of trading
to close at 12,381.19 points, after facing resistance at its
five-day moving average at 12,313.67 earlier in the session.
However, the index stopped short of a 54-month intraday high of
12,461 hit on Tuesday.
"Overseas clients are very bullish. We could see
consolidation at this level right now as the FX trade is priced
in but we are still at 96 (yen to the dollar)," a Tokyo-based
trader said.
"It's up to the corporate sector to deliver (growth)," he
said, adding that upbeat company earnings guidance for the
fiscal year that will start in April could be the next catalyst
to drive the market higher.
Betting on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to drag the
economy out of deflation, foreign investors were net buyers of
Japanese equities for the 17th straight week, the longest such
run since early 2006 when reformer Junichiro Koizumi was prime
minister.
Foreign investors bought 1.12 trillion yen ($11.7 billion)
in the week through March 9, their largest net buying since the
Ministry of Finance began collecting the data in 2005. They
bought a total of 5.36 trillion yen in the past 17 weeks, versus
5.80 trillion in their 19 straight weeks of net buying during
the Koizumi era.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied nearly 43 percent since
mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Abe pursued bold
reflationary policies to reignite the economy and pressed the
central bank to take more aggressive easing measures.
Still, some foreign investors remain sceptical that Abe's
policies will be any more successful than failed measures
adopted by his predecessors.
"Many investors have hurriedly moved from light to neutral
in their allocations to Japanese equities and are debating the
approach to real estate and bonds," said Andrew Milligan, head
of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.
"We would still caution with 'caveat emptor'. Japan has seen
a long series of attempts to turn the economy around.
Historically, it has been right to doubt just how sustained any
Japanese policy initiatives will prove to be," Milligan said.
RETAIL PUNTERS
But Japanese retail investors have got in the act.
Jun Yunoki, an equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said
their trading in Japanese equities reached 24.6 trillion yen in
February, the highest monthly total since October 2007.
"Retail investors tend to lag other investors, so I think
there is room for them to buy more," Yunoki said.
When retail investors start to pile in, it is usually a
signal that the market is likely to peak. But Yunoki said it was
too early to say whether the Nikkei has hit the top of its
near-term range, adding that retail players who do not borrow
for margin-trading are still net sellers.
The real estate sector, which will benefit from
Abe's reflationary policy, jumped 4.9 percent on Thursday as the
best sectoral performer ahead of Kuroda's confirmation.
But Seiko Epson Corp sank 4.2 percent after the
printer maker cut its full-year dividend outlook for the
business year ending March, citing weaker sales.
Nintendo Co shed 2.5 percent after a U.S. federal
jury in New York found the video game company infringed an
inventor's 3D display technology patent with its handheld 3DS
videogame system.
The broader Topix index rose 0.7 percent to 1,038.17
in thin trade, with 2.86 billion shares changing hands, its
lowest level in nearly two weeks. Last week's average daily
volume was 3.44 billion shares.
Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the chief executive of Investrust, said
the lower volume indicated the stock market was levelling off.
"The market lost some momentum this week, some investors are
unwinding half of their bets and are watching the exchange rate
and whether U.S. indices can maintain the highs."
Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 13.5 after steadily climbing from a near four-year
trough of 10.4 in June last year, though that is still below its
10-year average of 16.3, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.