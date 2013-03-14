TOKYO, March 15 The Nikkei share average is
expected to rise and test a new 4-1/2 year high on Friday on
growing expectations that the central bank will ease monetary
policy aggressively under new leadership, which is expected to
be approved by parliament later in the day.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
12,300 and 12,600 on Friday after ending up 1.2 percent the
previous day at 12,381.19, its highest close since September
2008.
"Approval by the upper house will boost hopes for more
decisive and swift policy easing," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, an
analyst at Daiwa Securities. He added that exporters like
automakers, and reflationary stocks such as realtors, warehouse
operators and other stocks with large asset holdings were
expected to extend their recent gains.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,370, up 0.3
percent from the Osaka close of 12,330.
On Thursday, the lower house approved Haruhiko Kuroda as the
next governor of the Bank of Japan and Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi
Nakaso to serve as the BOJ's two deputy governors. They are
expected to be endorsed by the upper house of parliament on
Friday.
Gains in U.S. and European stocks are also likely to bolster
investors' risk appetite, analysts said.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended at another record
high, helped by data showing the job market's recovery was
improving.
Analysts added that sharp rises could be seen in early
trade, but the market may trim gains later in the session as the
weekend nears.
> Dow ends up for 10th day, S&P nears record high
> Dollar rally dulls as sterling & AUD steal the show
> Long-dated Treasuries slip as labor market improves
> Gold rise limited by Wall St rally, economic hope
> U.S. oil futures settle at two-week high on strong data
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Honda Motor Co Ltd
Honda will recall nearly 250,000 vehicles globally,
including sedans, minivans and SUVs, due to braking problems,
the automaker said on Thursday.
- Idemitsu Kosan Co
Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan has shut the sole 140,000 barrels
per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Hokkaido
refinery in northern Japan after finding an oil leak, the
company said.