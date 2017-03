TOKYO, March 18 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped 2.7 percent on Monday, pulling back from a 54-month high and posting the biggest drop in 10 months after a proposed bank bailout for Cyprus spooked investors, strengthening the yen and hurting economy-sensitive shares that have gained recently. The Nikkei dropped 340.32 points to 12,220.63. The broader Topix fell 2.2 percent to 1,028.34.