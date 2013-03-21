BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 4-1/2 year high on Thursday, bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus and expectations of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan's new leadership. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 12,621.66, its highest since early September 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.54.
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: