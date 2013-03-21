BRIEF-Cemtrex says aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against Co
* Aware of 3 alleged securities class action complaints filed against co in united states district court for eastern district of new york
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Thursday as financials and exporters gained on the news of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain stimulus, and hopes of more monetary easing by the Bank of Japan. The benchmark Nikkei finished 1.3 percent higher at 12,635.69, its highest level since early September 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,058.10.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
* Encana Corp files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2meLjvG) Further company coverage: