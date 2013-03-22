TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, pulling back from a 4 1/2-year high marked on the previous day on renewed worries about Cyprus' debt problems, while gains in the yen hurt exporters. The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 12,522.05, retreating from 12,650.26 hit the previous day, the highest intraday level since early September 2008. The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,051.07.