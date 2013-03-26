BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Ophthotech- SEC Filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Tuesday after a senior euro zone official said the Cyprus rescue could be a new template to deal with other banking problems in the region. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 12,468.06, while the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 1,042.18. The Cyprus deal is forcing depositors and bank bondholders to bear losses, and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, said the Cyprus bailout represented a new model for resolving banking crises in the currency bloc.
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results