BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Ophthotech- SEC Filing
* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 percent passive stake in Ophthotech Corp, as of March 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 26 Japan's Nikkei average edged lower on Tuesday as a senior euro zone official said the Cyprus rescue could be a template to deal with other banking problems in the region, though the decline was capped by hopes for Japan's bold monetary easing. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.6 percent to 12,471.62 and the broader Topix index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,044.42 in moderate trade.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Lojas Americanas SA , Brazil's largest discount retailer, has raised 2.4 billion reais ($759 million) through the sale of new common and preferred shares, one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results