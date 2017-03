TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei average edged up in a choppy session on Wednesday after many shares went ex-dividend, offsetting the boost to sentiment from Wall Street's data-led gains. The benchmark Nikkei closed 0.2 percent higher at 12,493.79 after moving in and out of positive territory throughout the session. The index is 1.2 percent below a 4-1/2 year high of 12,650.26 struck last Thursday. The broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,046.47 in light trade.