UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a one-week closing low on Thursday as concerns about Italy's funding costs and the rescue deal for Cyprus prompted investors to take profits on exporters. The Nikkei closed 1.3 percent lower at 12,335.96, moving away from a 4-1/2-year high of 12,650.26 struck last Thursday. Exporters with high exposure to the common currency bloc underperformed after political uncertainty in Italy drove its borrowing costs to five-month highs. The broader Topix index dropped 0.9 percent to 1,036.78 in relatively thin trade.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.