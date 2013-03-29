BRIEF-Viex Capital, affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday, boosted by the S&P 500 hitting a record high and receding worries about the Cyprus bailout, but poor factory data capped gains. The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher at 12,397.91. The index stands 0.4 percent below its 5-day moving average of 12,449.15. The Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,034.71 in thin trade.
* Peekaboo Beans Inc - Company will issue up to 6.7 million units of company at a price of $0.75 per unit
