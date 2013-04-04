UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Cathay Fin in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.8 percent in early trade on Thursday, with sentiment affected by concerns over the U.S. recovery after weaker-than-expected data as markets waited on the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei shed 222.82 points to 12,139.38, while the broader Topix index lost 1.5 percent to 995.60.
* Deal would represent deeper foray by Cathay into SEAsia (Adds likely deal value, context)
* Doctors, hospital groups oppose the proposals (Adds session going late into night, White House official, paragraphs 2, 13, 15)
* Hydro one restores power to more than 48,000 customers; 20,000 remain without power