TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.8 percent in early trade on Thursday, with sentiment affected by concerns over the U.S. recovery after weaker-than-expected data as markets waited on the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting. The Nikkei shed 222.82 points to 12,139.38, while the broader Topix index lost 1.5 percent to 995.60.