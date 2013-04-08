TOKYO, April 9 Japan's Nikkei average is
expected to open higher and test a near five-year high on
Tuesday, after the central bank conducted its first bond buying
operations as part of massive stimulus measures announced last
week.
The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,300 and
13,500, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,430 on Monday, up 1.7 percent from the
Osaka close of 13,210.
"I think stocks will continue to rise today. Wall Street
closed higher on Monday, Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at
13,430, and the yen has weakened beyond 99 per dollar," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as
investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show
modest growth despite concerns about the economy's health.
"The market should welcome all of these, the yen's weakness
particularly. If the exchange rate stays around the current
level during trading hours, exporters and reflationary plays
will likely lead the market gains."
The yen fell as much as 0.3 percent in early Asian trading
on Monday to 99.64 to the dollar, its lowest level since May
2009.
On Monday, the Nikkei climbed 2.8 percent to 13,192.59, its
highest closing level since August 2008. The broader Topix
index advanced 3.3 percent to 1,101.74.
The benchmark Nikkei has surged 52 percent since
mid-November, when Shinzo Abe promised expansionist fiscal and
monetary policies to revive the world's third-largest economy
should he be elected prime minister. He was elected the
following month.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--SOFTBANK CORP
Softbank is raising $2 billion through a dual-currency bond
offering to help fund its $20.1 billion purchase of a 70 percent
stake in U.S. Sprint Nextel Corp.
--TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Denmark's Lundbeck got a fresh boost for its
experimental drug Brintellix on Monday when a clinical trial
showed benefits over another medicine called agomelatine that is
often used when cheap generic pills fail.
Lundbeck and its Japanese partner Takeda submitted the new
antidepressant, which is also known as vortioxetine, for
regulatory approval in the United States and Europe at the end
of last year.
--TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER CO
Tokyo Electric Power said on Monday it does not have enough
tank space should it need to move contaminated water from
storage pits that started leaking over the weekend at its
wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.