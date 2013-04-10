TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average may rise to its highest level since July 2008 on Thursday as the central bank's stimulus measures bolster reflationary stocks like property developers and banks. Analysts said a rise in U.S. stocks to record highs was also expected to underpin Japanese equities. The Nikkei is likely to trade between 13,300 and 13,600 on Thursday, market participants said, after rising 0.7 percent to 13,288.13 the day before, marking its highest close since August 2008. If the index trades above the 13,500 level, it will be the first time since July 2008. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 13,515, up 1.7 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,290. Analysts said that reflationary stocks like financials and asset-related shares would likely outperform, and that exporters may also attract buying on hopes that a weakening yen will lift their earnings. "The current theme in the market is 'beating deflation', not the weak yen, so although a weak yen should lift exporters to some extent, asset-related stocks and financial stocks are more attractive to foreigners," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities. He added that lingering worries about the euro zone's debt problems and growth in emerging markets may cap investor appetite for exporter shares. The yen last traded at 99.77 yen to the dollar. Investors will also be monitoring data on Japanese machinery orders for February, due out just before the market open. > Dow, S&P close at record highs as Wall Street rallies > Dollar hits 4-year high vs yen, close to 100-yen mark > Gold drops 1.5 pct on Fed stimulus fears, Cyprus > Oil ends mixed on strong equities, rise in oil stocks STOCKS TO WATCH - Nissan Motor Co Nissan plans to move production of a mid-sized van from Spain to Renault's Sandouville plant in France, sources said, helping its French alliance partner keep a pledge to raise domestic output in return for union concessions. - Mitsubishi Motors Corp Mitsubishi Motors will extend its production and shipment stoppage of its Outlander plug-in hybrids until it finds the cause of an overheating lithium-ion battery in one of the vehicles, the automaker said on Wednesday. - Toyota Motor Corp Toyota said on Wednesday its Corolla was the world's top selling car of 2012, contradicting rival Ford which claimed top spot for its Focus model.