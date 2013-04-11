TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 2008 on Thursday as the central bank's unprecedented stimulus measures continued to attract demand for reflationary stocks like property developers and banks. The Nikkei rose 1.4 percent to 13,476.09 while the broader Topix gained 1.8 percent to 1,141.35. The benchmark index is hovering around July 2008 levels, and looks set to break above the 13,500 mark in the session.