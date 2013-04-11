BRIEF-Shell says has signed agreements on the separation of Motiva
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest level since July 2008 on Thursday as the underlying mood remained buoyant after the central bank's unprecedented stimulus measures announced last week. The Nikkei rose 2 percent to end at 13,549.16. The Topix advanced 2.3 percent to 1,147.29.
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250 to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.