Frontline says DHT Holdings rejects improved offer
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
TOKYO, April 12 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down but held near five-year highs on Friday, underpinned by ongoing optimism about the economic outlook on the back of bold government and central bank policies. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent at 13,483.36 after opening a tad higher and hitting a new high of 13,568.25, the highest level since July 2008. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing, which announced its forecasts for the year ending August, dropped more than 3 percent after its weaker-than-expected forecast disappointed the market. It left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 147.5 billion yen ($1.48 billion), slightly lower than analysts' forecast of 149.9 billion yen. The broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,145.13.
OSLO, Feb 28 Tanker firm Frontline said on Tuesday it had made a higher and final offer for rival DHT Holdings which was rejected.
ZURICH, Feb 28 Roche is starting a second late-stage trial of investigational Alzheimer's drug crenezumab that it is developing with Swiss biotech AC Immune , shrugging off failures of similar drugs against the memory-robbing disease.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged on Wednesday with murder over the killing in Malaysia of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, Malaysia's attorney general said.