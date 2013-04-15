TOKYO, April 15 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Monday, moving further away from a nearly five-year high as investors sold after weak economic data from China and the United States raised concerns over the outlook for the global economy. The Nikkei fell 1.6 percent to 13,275.66, retreating from July 2008 levels of 13,568.25 tapped on Friday. The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,133.99.