* Nikkei sheds 0.4 pct, Topix drops 1.3 pct in active trade
* Global growth fears hurt sentiment
* SoftBank sinks 6.8 pct after Dish offers rival bid to buy
Sprint
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 16 Japan's Nikkei average fell for
a third day in a row on Tuesday, shedding 0.4 percent with the
mood soured by concerns over stumbling global growth, but
renewed weakness in the yen enabled the market to pare some of
its early steep losses.
The Nikkei ended 54.22 points lower at 13,221.44.
The benchmark dropped as much as 2 percent to a one-week low of
13,004.46 in the morning session but moved back into positive
territory several times in the afternoon.
Tuesday loss marked its longest losing streak in nearly
three months as the benchmark has rallied more than 26 percent
this year on the back of aggressive government and central bank
policies to revive the world's third-largest economy.
"It's hard to tell which comes first but the Nikkei rebounds
as the yen softens in the forex market," said Kenichi Hirano, a
strategist at Tachibana Securities. "Some exporters and (the
index heavyweight) Fast Retailing were leading the gains."
The yen traded as high as 95.67 to the dollar in
early Asian session on Tuesday. It then retreated and was last
quoted at 97.59 yen.
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd, the maker of Subaru car,
and Olympus Corp added 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent,
respectively, while Fast Retailing Co Ltd rose 1.4
percent, contributing 18 positive points to the Nikkei.
However, SoftBank Corp sank 6.8 percent after U.S.
Dish Network Corp offered to buy wireless service
provider Sprint Nextel Corp for $25.5 billion, which could
trump the Japanese firm's bid for a 70 percent stake for $20.1
billion.
SoftBank was the top-weighted loser, contributing 38
negative points to the index. It also was the second-most traded
stock on the main board by turnover. It marked its biggest
one-day percentage drop since Oct. 12, a day after Sprint said
it was in talks on potential sales to SoftBank.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,119.20
after earlier trading as low as 1,106.18. Some traders said they
suspected the Bank of Japan bought exchange-traded funds to
support the market in the afternoon, as it customarily carries
out such operations when the Topix drops more than 1 percent in
the morning.
"Judging from today's price movement, where prices were
holding up pretty well, I think it is highly likely that the
Bank of Japan bought ETFs to support the market," said Kyoya
Okazawa, Tokyo-based head of global equities at BNP Paribas.
"That way, the BOJ sends a message to the public that the
central bank is watching, and stands ready to support the
market."
WEAK CHINA, U.S. GROWTH
In recent sessions, concerns about soft data from China and
the United States have heightened worries about the global
growth outlook. Investors in Japan have used this period to book
gains after the market surged to near five-year highs last week.
Chinese growth stumbled unexpectedly in the first three
months of 2013, while data showed the pace of growth in New York
state manufacturing slowed more than expected in April and U.S.
homebuilder sentiment waned for a third month in a row.
Sentiment was also dimmed by two simultaneous explosions at
the Boston Marathon on Monday, killing three people and injuring
more than 100 others.
U.S. stocks extended their losses as the news weighed on
already jittery markets. Overnight, gold led a broad rout for
commodities on growth worries, dropping 9 percent to mark its
biggest loss since 1983. Gold and other
commodities rebounded on Tuesday, but traders remained wary
about the outlook for these markets.
Japanese stocks that have rallied hard on the back of the
BOJ's sweeping stimulus took a battering on Tuesday, with the
banking sector, which is seen benefiting from Japan's
reflationary drive, down 3.1 percent.
Lenders Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.6
percent, and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group eased 3.4
percent.
The BOJ shocked the financial markets on April 4, with
bolder steps that even eclipsed the U.S. Federal Reserve's
massive quantitative easing program, promising to inject $1.4
trillion into the economy in less than two years.
In terms of valuations, Japanese equities carry a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3, slightly below the S&P
500's 13.5, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.