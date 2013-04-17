* Volume lowest in 10 days
* Wait-and-see mood prevails in market ahead of G20 -
analyst
* IHI soars on report to mass produce flu vaccine
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, April 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the recent sharp losses,
helped by demand for exporters as the yen resumed its recent
weakening trend after U.S. stocks and gold prices rebounded.
The Nikkei closed up 1.2 percent at 13,382.89, after
declining 2.4 percent over the past three sessions. It now
stands 1.4 percent below a nearly five-year high of 13,568.25
tapped last week.
"After seeing a pull-back, there was an opportunity for
buying on the dips," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The dollar was last traded at 98.28 yen, having
bounced off from a near two-week low of 95.67. It was still down
1.7 percent from a four-year high of 99.95 yen set last week.
Wall Street's more than 1 percent gain on an improved
outlook for corporate earnings and expectations of continuing
monetary stimulus also helped bolster sentiment.
Gold prices jumped after its record daily drop in dollar
terms on Monday.
"Retail investors and short-term speculative investors are
today's buyers. Yet, overall buying activity was relatively
restrained," said Ryota Sakagami, chief equity strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"Many investors, especially institutional investors, are now
waiting for the upcoming G20 meeting for trading cues and
refrained from making big moves," he said, referring to a
meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group
of 20 leading economies to be held in Washington.
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,136.01,
with 3.80 billion shares changing hands, the lowest in 10
sessions.
Volume has risen since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced a
sweeping monetary easing campaign on April 4 and last week's
daily average stood at 4.93 billion shares.
Among exporters, Mazda Motor Corp gained 5.9
percent, Sony Corp added 2.3 percent and Komatsu Ltd
advanced 1.7 percent.
Other notable gainers include IHI Corp, which
jumped 5.7 percent after the Nikkei newspaper reported that the
company will start mass production of influenza vaccines as
early as 2015 under a contract manufacturing arrangement with
Astellas Pharma Inc..
Nomura Holdings Inc, however, fell 2.3 percent and
was the second most-traded stock on the main board by turnover
after Italian prosecutors ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion
euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from the brokerage's Italian unit
as part of a fraud investigation.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied more than 8 percent since
the April 4 monetary expansion announced by the BOJ, which plans
to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third-largest economy
in less than two years.
The index has risen more than 50 percent since Japanese
prime minister Shinzo Abe called for aggressive monetary and
fiscal expansionary policies last November.
During that period, both exporters and reflationary stocks
such as real estate and banks have led the gains.
EARNINGS KEY
"For exporters, their earnings details will likely be
scrutinized," when their results start filtering out later this
month, said Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executive of Myojo Asset
Management.
"Exporters have gained mainly on expectations for stronger
forecasts, but investors will be also seeing if their core
businesses have improved, not just weak-yen factors."
He prefers automakers to electronics, and said that if their
earnings meet market expectations and the U.S. economy shows a
steady recovery, the stocks have further upside.
Separately, Goldman Sachs on Tuesday published their "blue
sky" scenario report on Japanese car makers and reiterated their
'buy' ratings on the Big Three - Nissan Motor Co Ltd,
Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd.
The brokerage also maintained their 'buy' rating on Suzuki
Motor Corp, saying that "the stock appears to be
lagging the sector," and sees a 32 percent upside for the major
makers' stock prices from current levels.
The four stocks advanced between 1.8 and 3.3 percent on
Wednesday.