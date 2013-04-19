TOKYO, April 19 Japanese stocks rose on Friday in choppy trade after a downward trend in the yen helped offset negative sentiment on Wall Street and buoyed some exporters. Investors are closely watching the meeting of officials from the Group of 20 leading economies and key corporate earnings for firmer direction. The Nikkei share average gained 0.7 percent to 13,316.48, but still ended the week down 1.3 percent. The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,126.67.