TOKYO, April 22 The Nikkei average climbed to a near five-year high on Monday, with exporters taking the lead as the yen softened broadly after the Group of 20 nations stopped short of criticising Japan's radical monetary expansionary policies. The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 13,562.78 after trading as high as 13,577.81, its highest since July 2008, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.9 percent to 1,148.02.