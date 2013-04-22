UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, April 22 The Nikkei average climbed to a near five-year high on Monday, with exporters taking the lead as the yen softened broadly after the Group of 20 nations stopped short of criticising Japan's radical monetary expansionary policies. The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 13,562.78 after trading as high as 13,577.81, its highest since July 2008, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.9 percent to 1,148.02.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.