TOKYO, April 22 The Nikkei average climbed 1.9 percent to its highest close in nearly five years on Monday, led by exporters as the yen weakened after the Group of 20 leading economies stopped short of criticising Japan's monetary expansionary policies. The Nikkei ended up 251.89 points at 13,568.37, its highest closing level since July 2008. The broader Topix index advanced 1.7 percent to 1,145.60.