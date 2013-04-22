UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, April 22 The Nikkei average climbed 1.9 percent to its highest close in nearly five years on Monday, led by exporters as the yen weakened after the Group of 20 leading economies stopped short of criticising Japan's monetary expansionary policies. The Nikkei ended up 251.89 points at 13,568.37, its highest closing level since July 2008. The broader Topix index advanced 1.7 percent to 1,145.60.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.