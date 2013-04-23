TOKYO, April 23 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped on Tuesday as weak China manufacturing data added to
concerns over global growth, while investors cashed in some of
the recent gains after the yen's slide towards 100 to the dollar
stalled.
However, the underlying mood remained positive after the
Bank of Japan shocked financial markets on April 4 by promising
to inject $1.4 trillion into the world's third-largest economy
to revive growth, helping to limit losses on the Nikkei.
The benchmark ended 0.3 percent lower at 13,529.65 after
hitting its highest closing level since July 2008 on Monday,
while the broader Topix index eased 0.2 percent to
1,143.78.