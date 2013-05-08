TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to rise to new five-year highs on Thursday buoyed by a
record finish on Wall Street and the European market, while
Toyota Motor Corp is likely to be in focus after
reporting its full-year results.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
14,250 to 14,500 on Thursday, after ending up 0.7 percent to
14,285.69 on the previous day. The index shot up to an
intrasession peak of 14,421.38 on Thursday, its highest level
since June 2008.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 14,370, up 0.8
percent from the close in Osaka of 14,260.
"Japanese stocks have already been high and some investors
have expressed concern of a short-term pull-back, but there's
been renewed investor appetite after both U.S. and European
stocks hit record highs," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at
Tachibana Securities.
The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high for a fifth day on
Wednesday.
In the currency market, the euro rose to a more than
two-week peak against the yen on Wednesday as positive German
data eased fears about the euro zone's largest economy.
After a brief pause, the Japanese market has resumed its
record run in recent sessions, underpinned by central bank and
government policies to revive growth and as the U.S., Germany
and China broke a run of soft data with some upbeat economic
reports.
Analysts said the weak yen trend is likely to remain a prop
for exporters, especially euro-sensitive stocks such as
precision equipment shares and automakers like Mazda Motor Corp
.
"The dollar-yen level is hovering at the same level and is
not providing fresh surprises. But if the euro stays above 130
yen for the day, the mood should remain positive," said Hiroichi
Nishi, assistant general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
On an individual stock basis, market participants said that
Toyota, whose ADRs rose more than 3 percent, will likely attract
buying despite its conservative profit forecast for the year
through March 2014.
"The company based its dollar-yen assumption at 90 yen,
which is very, very conservative. If the company had based it at
95 yen, the forecast would have been impressive," said
Tachibana's Hirano.
The dollar last traded at 98.90 yen, while the
euro was at 130.12 yen.
> S&P 500 ends at record for 5th day; Groupon up late
> Euro jumps as upbeat German data curbs ECB easing talk
> U.S. bonds make small gains as yields draw buyers
> Gold up over 1 pct on dollar drop, physical demand
> Oil ends mixed, Brent/WTI at narrowest in 2-plus years
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota more than doubled its fourth quarter net profit, as
the yen's depreciation helped the automaker export more
profitably and U.S. sales of the Avalon sedan and Tacoma truck
were strong.
--Toshiba Corp
Toshiba forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for
this fiscal year, boosted by strong sales of its flash memory
chips, but the outlook fell short of market expectations as it
struggles to turn around its TV division.
The company separately said that demand for memory chips
were still strong in the first quarter of this business year
ending March 2014, while prices would remain steady.
--Resona Holdings Inc
Resona plans to finish repaying the 871.6 billion yen ($8.8
billion) in public funds it still owes the government in five
years, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.