TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Thursday, buoyed by a record finish on Wall Street, while Toyota Motor Corp attracted buying after reporting full-year results. The Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 14,390.22, nearing Wednesday's intraday peak of 14,421.38, its highest level since June 2008. The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,202.24. Toyota, whose American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) rose more than 3 percent, gained 2.2 percent in early Tokyo trade.