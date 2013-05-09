TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, with profit-taking triggering a reversal after gains in the morning session, although strength in securities shares limited losses. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.7 percent to 14,191.48, after rising as much as 0.9 percent to 14,409.82, just off Wednesday's intra-session peak of 14,421.38, its highest since June 2008. The Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,181.83 on Thursday.