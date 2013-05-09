BRIEF-Geopark Q4 loss $26.0 million
* Geopark reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
TOKYO, May 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, with profit-taking triggering a reversal after gains in the morning session, although strength in securities shares limited losses. The benchmark Nikkei closed down 0.7 percent to 14,191.48, after rising as much as 0.9 percent to 14,409.82, just off Wednesday's intra-session peak of 14,421.38, its highest since June 2008. The Topix fell 1.1 percent to 1,181.83 on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests health insurance after Obamacare will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources said on Tuesday, raising questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes