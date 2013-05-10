* Nikkei up 2.9 pct on day, jumps 6.7 pct on week
* Exporters, financials lead gains
* Volume heaviest in 9 trading days
* Nikkei 15,000 in sight this month - traders
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, May 10 Japanese shares climbed to a 5-1/2
year high on Friday as the U.S. dollar broke through the elusive
100-yen mark and extended its gains, with exporters and
financials leading the charge on prospects of enhanced corporate
earnings.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 2.9 percent
to 14,607.54, the highest closing level since early January 2008
and surpassed the settlement price of a swathe of May options
set on Friday morning at 14,601.95.
"The fact that the Nikkei finished above the settlement
price is quite meaningful," said Hiroyuki Fukunaga, the chief
executive of Investrust. "It means the market is buoyant. Now
that level could serve as a support line in a downtrend."
Exporters were in the spotlight, with Toyota Motor Corp
advancing 5 percent, Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
soaring 11.3 percent and Nikon Corp shooting up 14.6
percent.
"There is strong demand for currency-sensitive exporters
today... even stronger than recent days," said a fund manager at
a U.S. asset management firm.
"Short-term investors are the main buyers, while long-term
investors have yet to catch up with the steep rises recently.
When they start buying aggressively, these exporters will likely
rise further."
On the week, the Nikkei index was up 6.7 percent, the
biggest weekly gain since December 2009.
Financials were also among the gainers, with the Topix
securities sector subindex rising 4.6 percent, and
the insurance sector adding 4 percent.
The broader Topix advanced 2.4 percent to 1,210.60
in active trade, with volume hitting the highest in nine
sessions as 4.43 billion shares changed hands.
WEAK YEN TREND SUGGESTS MORE UPSIDE IN STOCKS
The market was already upbeat after the dollar punched
through 100 yen on Thursday, helped by data showing U.S. claims
for unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since January
2008.
During Asian trade, the yen fell to as low as 101.20 per
dollar, the lowest level in over four and a half years.
"The 100 yen breakthrough must be a milestone for FX traders
but for many stock market participants, it's just a stepping
stone. I'm not overly excited," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio
manager of Bayview Asset Management.
He said the Nikkei could rise to 15,000 by the end of this
month, adding large cap stocks on Topix still offered upside
potential, unlike smaller caps on the Jasdaq and TSE Mothers.
The yen's break below the key level was also underscored
with data showing Japanese investors finally reversed their
relentless net selling of foreign bonds.
Japanese investors bought 309.9 billion yen ($3.1 billion)
in foreign bonds in the week through May 4 after purchasing
204.4 billion yen in the prior week, according to the Ministry
of Finance.
"We've started seeing a new outlook for the Japanese
market," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities at BNP
Paribas.
Prominent foreign investors who are bullish on Japan include
Daniel Loeb, who told a hedge fund conference in the U.S. on
Thursday he had reaped profits from betting against the yen,
contributing to double-digit returns for his $13 billion Third
Point fund this year.
Loeb praised Abenomics and said Japan's economic recovery is
now "in the second inning".
With the earnings season in full swing and companies
reporting strong results for the year ended March 2013, many of
the blue chip companies have surprised investors with overly
conservative forecasts for the current fiscal year.
Firms such as Toyota and Sony Corp have based their
foreign exchange assumptions at 90 yen to the dollar.
However, traders were optimistic about the outlook for
corporate Japan.
"Conservative forecasts did not lead to pessimism in the
market. They rather made us think, 'oh, they can generate such
profits even at 90 yen, then their actual profits will be way
better at the end of the day,'" said Takuya Takahashi, an
analyst at Daiwa Securities.