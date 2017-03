TOKYO, May 13 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2 year high on Monday as the weakening yen further bolstered exporters, with the mood already underpinned by U.S. stocks scoring yet another record high last week. The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 14,766.17, the highest level since January 2008. The broader Topix gained 1.2 percent to 1,224.56.