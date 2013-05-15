* Sony surges as U.S. fund calls on to spin off unit * Exporters lead the gains on further weakening of yen * Higher bond yield drags down real estate firms, consumer lenders By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Nikkei share index rose 2.2 percent to break above 15,000 on Wednesday, with Sony Corp surging after a proposal from a U.S. activist fund to list its entertainment unit sent its U.S.-listed shares soaring 10 percent. The market's run to a fresh 5-1/2 year high was also underpinned by further weakness in the yen and a strong performance from Wall Street, which was boosted by signs of better economic growth. The Nikkei added 322.98 points to 15,081.40, the highest since January 2008. Sony jumped 14 percent to 2,146 yen and was the third most traded stock on the board by turnover. Hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb said his Third Point hedge fund had accumulated a little more than 6 percent of Sony's shares - a stake worth $1.1 billion - making it the largest stakeholder in the inventor of the Walkman portable music player and Trinitron TV. Loeb on Tuesday called on Sony to spin off its lucrative entertainment arm, setting the stage for a clash between his activist Wall Street fund and management at the Japanese electronics maker. "Theoretically such a plan (spin off) is possible, although I don't think Sony would do so. But if the company decides to do so, its valuation could rise," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, adding that main buyers are likely retail investors who are playing catch-up with its ADRs. Other exporters also were in the spotlight, with Toyota Motor Corp gaining 2.3 percent, Toshiba Corp adding 4.7 percent and Panasonic Corp surging 6.1 percent, after the dollar climbed as high as 102.40 yen on Tuesday, the highest level in 4-1/2 years. The dollar last traded at 102.08 yen. The broader Topix gained 2.3 percent to 1,258.50. The Nikkei has gained more than 6 percent since last Thursday, when the dollar broke above 100 yen. Analysts said that due to strength in overseas shares, money keeps flowing into the Japanese market despite the fast pace of gains, although some investors were also taking profits on sectors which are sensitive to rising long-term interest rates. "The sectors which rose on the back of the government's reflationary policy are prone to profit-taking as these sectors greatly outperformed earlier," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. The 10-year Japanese cash bond yield rose 4.5 basis points to 0.90 percent on Wednesday, its highest since April 2012. Real estate stocks and financials underperformed, with Mitsui Fudosan Co shedding 0.2 percent, Mitsubishi Estate Co dropping 0.2 percent and consumer lender Aiful Corp tumbling 11 percent.