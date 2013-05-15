TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average is
expected to score fresh multi-year highs on Thursday on the
yen's persistent weakness against the dollar and record highs
for U.S. stocks overnight, but buyers may become more
conservative given the rapid pace of recent gains.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade
between 15,000 and 15,250, after rising 2.3 percent to end at
15,096.03, the highest level since January 2008.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 15,185 on
Wednesday, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of
15,090.
The yen was quoted at 102.28 to the dollar in early Asian
trade on Thursday after falling to 102.76 yen on Reuters trading
platform on Wednesday, its lowest level since October 2008.
Some investors may trim their holdings after the Nikkei
broke above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008 in the
previous session. It has risen over 6 percent since last
Thursday, when the dollar punched through the 100-yen mark.
"Basically I think the stocks will keep going up, buoyed by
a strong close on Wall Street overnight and a weaker yen," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "But
there is some growing caution over the steep rises in the market
in a short period of time."
Japanese equities have attracted a surge of domestic and
offshore money in recent months on the back of aggressive
government and central bank policies aimed at reviving the
world's third-largest economy. The Nikkei is up about 45 percent
so far this year.
On Wednesday, the broader Topix advanced 1.8 percent
to 1,252.85 in very active trade, with trading volume hitting
the second highest this year.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (MUFG), MIZUHO
FINANCIAL GROUP INC, SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP
INC(SMFG)
Japan's top three banks forecast weaker annual earnings as
aggressive monetary easing squeezes them out of a profitable
government bond trade and forces them to rely more on
bread-and-butter lending where margins remain razor-thin.