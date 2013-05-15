TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average is expected to score fresh multi-year highs on Thursday on the yen's persistent weakness against the dollar and record highs for U.S. stocks overnight, but buyers may become more conservative given the rapid pace of recent gains. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 15,000 and 15,250, after rising 2.3 percent to end at 15,096.03, the highest level since January 2008. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 15,185 on Wednesday, up 0.6 percent from the close in Osaka of 15,090. The yen was quoted at 102.28 to the dollar in early Asian trade on Thursday after falling to 102.76 yen on Reuters trading platform on Wednesday, its lowest level since October 2008. Some investors may trim their holdings after the Nikkei broke above 15,000 for the first time since January 2008 in the previous session. It has risen over 6 percent since last Thursday, when the dollar punched through the 100-yen mark. "Basically I think the stocks will keep going up, buoyed by a strong close on Wall Street overnight and a weaker yen," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex Inc. "But there is some growing caution over the steep rises in the market in a short period of time." Japanese equities have attracted a surge of domestic and offshore money in recent months on the back of aggressive government and central bank policies aimed at reviving the world's third-largest economy. The Nikkei is up about 45 percent so far this year. On Wednesday, the broader Topix advanced 1.8 percent to 1,252.85 in very active trade, with trading volume hitting the second highest this year. > Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs again, Google jumps > Euro slips to six-week low on weak euro zone GDP > Prices rise on weak manufacturing, inflation data > Gold slips below $1,400, down 2 pct on eco. optimism > Oil gains $1 on U.S. equity rally STOCKS TO WATCH -MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (MUFG), MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC, SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC(SMFG) Japan's top three banks forecast weaker annual earnings as aggressive monetary easing squeezes them out of a profitable government bond trade and forces them to rely more on bread-and-butter lending where margins remain razor-thin.